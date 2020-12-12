Nurses industrial action gets green light from court - with patient safeguards

The MUMN has hailed as a "great victory" a judge's ruling that partially upheld its plans for industrial action, but which also ordered the union to withdraw some directives which could negatively impact patients’ wellbeing.

In a ruling on Friday Mr. Justice Robert Mangion allowed the action ordered by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses to go ahead, with the exception of directives which could place patients’ health at risk. The judge also forbade any industrial action to be taken by nurses working at the St Vincent De Paul care home and the Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.



The nurses’ action will leave only 4 out of 12 operating theatres at Mater Dei Hospital operational.

“The court believes that while the right of industrial action should be respected and this should not be hampered in any way, at the same time it believes that when it comes to actions affecting essential services, such a right has its limitations especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” judge Mangion said.

The ruling has been hailed as a “great victory” by the MUMN Council.

"MUMN expects that the sectoral agreement is to be discussed if the Health Division wants to prevent further industrial actions allowed by the same decree," the union said in a reaction on Saturday.

Friday's judgment partly upheld an application for an injunction filed by the health authorities against the union’s wide-reaching action, which could have brought the hospital to a standstill.



The judgment confirmed a previously upheld interim request to stop the industrial action because of its impact on the health service.



The MUMN is locked in a dispute with the government over wages and allowances with nurses contesting what they say is a €2,000 - €5,000 discrepancy between their annual wage and that of other healthcare workers.



But the court limited itself to judging the directives without going into the financial issues. Some of the long list of directives issued by the union could go ahead others could not, ruled the court.



“While the right to industrial action must be respected, the court must act with caution and attention to ensure that patients’ lives and health are not jeopardised,” Mr Justice Mangion said.



“In these circumstances, the court must distinguish between what can, at face value, endanger patients’ lives and their health and those that would only cause inconvenience but which would not endanger lives.



“For an injunction to be issued, it is not sufficient to prevent an inconvenience, difficulty, discomfort or concern. Needless to say, industrial action without any form of impact would be a useless action,” he said.

The judge partially upheld the health authorities’ argument that some of the directives, like stopping communication between nurses and other health service providers, would have had a negative impact on the standard of care received by the patient.



The court rejected the directive to nurses not to call for bed cleaning to be done, as well as not to give handovers to other hospitals or homes and not to refer patients to other professionals for treatment.



Other directives which the court ordered to be ignored include not reporting any faults in the ward and not coordinating with other wards or other hospital personnel.



“The court is of the opinion that delays in communication or coordination may endanger the patient’s health.” If in any case, the health of a patient is endangered, nurses and midwives must assist that patient without taking any of the directives into account,” the judge ruled.

The court declared that the MUMN was allowed to take industrial action during the operative period of the Sectoral Collective Agreement, but in view of the fact that part of the directives by the union could endanger the safety of patients, not all of the directives could be actioned.