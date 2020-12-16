Massage parlour owners trafficked women for prostitution, jailed seven years

An owner of massage parlours and his partner were jailed for seven years each after a court found them guilty of trafficking women for prostitution purposes.

Winston-Joseph Gera, 48, from St Julian’s, and his partner Zhang Tianxia, 38, a Chinese national, were convicted of running brothels under the pretence of massage parlours.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech sentenced Gera to seven years and one month in prison Tianxia to seven years after they were found guilty of trafficking three women.

The court also ordered the confiscation of all the couple's assets and the premises used for the crimes.

The crimes committed by the accused showed the extremity of cruelty that they were capable of inflicting on other persons. Their greed was laid bare... they degraded the weak, the vulnerable Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech

The couple had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Some of the girls had testified, telling the court of how they had been forced to live in substandard accommodation.

One had paid €7,800 to come to work in Malta as a massage therapist. Upon her arrival at the Oriental Massage Parlour in St Julian’s, she was ordered to carry out sexual acts and threatened that if she failed to do them, her Maltese work permit would be revoked and be expelled from Malta.

She would work from 9am to 10pm every weekday and from 9am to 12am on weekends without leave. The woman would pay €150 a month to live in the massage parlour. She had no fixed wage but would make €5 commission for every €25 earned.

Gera had seized one of the girls’ mobile phones and an additional month of imprisonment was imposed for this reason.

In an 87-page judgment the magistrate expressed her disgust at thecouple’s actions: “…the crimes committed by the accused showed the extremity of cruelty that they were capable of inflicting on other persons. Their greed was laid bare, where in the most cowardly manner they degraded the weak, the vulnerable.”

The magistrate said the couple had rendered the already vulnerable persons into tools for them to generate profit.

“They stripped them of their human dignity and denied them their most basic rights. The exploitation of these girls was extensive and extended not only to prostitution but also to the giving of services. Due consideration has been given to the fact that the accused did not show the slightest remorse for their actions, for the suffering they caused these girls. These are uninhibitedly unscrupulous persons, who no longer have a place in society unless they are truly rehabilitated,” the magistrate ruled.

She said it was the court’s duty to give a clear and unequivocal message that similar acts had no place in society.

“The time would come for those persons who chose to traffic human beings to reap what they had sowed,” said the court.

An appeal has been filed.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and John Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono were defence counsel.