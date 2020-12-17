Mqabba murder: Owen Schembri temporarily released on €50,000 bail bond

Owen Schembri, one of two men accused of carrying out a fatal shooting at Mqabba last July, has been temporarily released from arrest on a €50,000 bail bond.

18-year-old Schembri and his friend Leon Debono, 19, are accused of murdering Saviour Gaffarena and grievously injuring his cousin Vince Gaffarena.

Saviour Gaffarena, aged 27, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija, Mqabba. 17-year-old Vince Gaffarena was shot in the chest and the face, but survived.

In a decree handed down this morning, Madam Justice Edwina Grima, presiding the Criminal Court, granted Schembri bail.

The judge said she had taken into consideration Schembri’s previous conduct and the advanced stage of the proceedings. Inspector Kurt Zahra, prosecuting, had indicated third parties who may be summoned as witnesses or themselves charged with related offences, but was not in a position to indicate whether the investigations were nearing their end.

The judge also took into consideration the fact that Vince Gaffarena had chosen not to testify so as not to incriminate himself.

Schembri’s father had stepped in as a guarantor for his son’s adherence to the bail conditions, which aside from a €15,000 deposit and a €35,000 personal guarantee, included a curfew and a provisional supervision order.

The other accused, Leon Debono, has not requested bail and remains in custody.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are appearing for Schembri. Lawyers Giannella DeMarco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are assisting Debono.

