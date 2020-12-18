Yorgen Fenech compilation: Names of people whose phones were tapped remain under wraps

A request by Yorgen Fenech's defence to have a list of names of the people whose phones were tapped has been refused by the prosecution because investigations are ongoing.

During today's sitting of the compilation of evidence against Fenech, the defence asked Superintendent Keith Arnaud multiple times for a list of people whose phones were tapped. However, the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder said phone taps were in the remit of the Malta Security Service and he did not know who was in the sights of the MSS.

But Arnaud also refused to give the names of people for which phone taps had been passed on to the police, insisting he did not want to divulge any names irrespective of whether this was in open court or behind closed doors. Arnaud said he was willing to speak to the court in private but not in the presence of the defence since investigations were ongoing.

Fenech is accused of masterminding Caruana Galizia's assassination.

His lawyers have made multiple requests to be given access to phone tap data, and other information extracted from electronic devices by Europol experts to be able to mount a proper defence. However, the magistrate has ruled that the prosecution is not obliged to disclose all the information it has at hand, especially if investigations are ongoing.

Fenech's lawyers had asked that all phone taps gathered throughout the investigation, involving Melvin Theuma, Edwin Brincat, former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and former police officer Mario Tonna, be brought as evidence.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija on 16 October 2017.

Three men who executed the murder - George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat - are awaiting trial.

The compilation of evidence against Fenech is being heard by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.