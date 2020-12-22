menu

Customs intercept €2.75 million in cash over five year period

Between 2015 and 2020 Malta Customs interrupted 128 cases of illicit cash movements

laura_calleja
22 December 2020, 7:50am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Customs
Over the last five years, Malta customs has intercepted €2.75 million in cash being moved illicitly.

Between 2015 and 2020 customs interrupted 128 cases of illicit cash movements, with a total amounting to €2.75 million in cash being intercepted.

A breakdown of cash seizures over a five year period

Year Number of Cash Seizures Amount
2015 1 €41,400
2016 2 €72,971
2017 10 €241,4490
2018 10 €203,335
2019 66 €1,547,116
2020 39 €643,772

