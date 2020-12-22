Customs intercept €2.75 million in cash over five year period
Between 2015 and 2020 Malta Customs interrupted 128 cases of illicit cash movements
Over the last five years, Malta customs has intercepted €2.75 million in cash being moved illicitly.
A breakdown of cash seizures over a five year period
|Year
|Number of Cash Seizures
|Amount
|2015
|1
|€41,400
|2016
|2
|€72,971
|2017
|10
|€241,4490
|2018
|10
|€203,335
|2019
|66
|€1,547,116
|2020
|39
|€643,772
