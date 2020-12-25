Woman hits man with an iron bar in Armier tiff
A 36-year-old man from Birkirkara sustains serious injuries after woman hits him with an iron bar following an argument at Armier
A 36-year-old man from Birkirkara was treated for serious injuries at a health centre after being struck with an iron bar following an argument at Armier.
The police said that the argument initially involved the Birkirkara man and another 47-year-old man from Qormi, who was treated for slight injuries.
Initial investigations showed that a 49-year-old Qormi woman and a 33-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa later joined the fray.
The police said that one of the woman struck the 36-year-old man with an iron bar. The incident happened at around 11am and police from the Qawra district were called on site.
Police investigations are ongoing.