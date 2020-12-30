Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta

A 60-year-old man wanted by the Hungarian authorities was arrested by police in Msida on Wednesday morning.

The man was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for aggravated theft in Hungary but escaped to Malta.

Following weeks of investigation by the police’s international relations unit, the man was arrested in Msida on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant.

He will be charged in court tomorrow, so that extradition procedures can begin for his return to Hungary.