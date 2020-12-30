menu

Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta

A man found guilty of aggravated theft in Hungary, who fled to Malta, is arrested by the police in Msida on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant

karl_azzopardi
30 December 2020, 3:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 60-year-old man wanted by the Hungarian authorities was arrested by police in Msida on Wednesday morning.

The man was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for aggravated theft in Hungary but escaped to Malta.

Following weeks of investigation by the police’s international relations unit, the man was arrested in Msida on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant.

He will be charged in court tomorrow, so that extradition procedures can begin for his return to Hungary.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta
Court & Police

Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Police find cocaine, cannabis after arrest in Marsaxlokk
Court & Police

Police find cocaine, cannabis after arrest in Marsaxlokk
Kurt Sansone
Four, including one-year-old, hospitalised following head-on collision
Court & Police

Four, including one-year-old, hospitalised following head-on collision
Karl Azzopardi
Yorgen Fenech to get disclosure on calls involving middleman made before his arrest
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech to get disclosure on calls involving middleman made before his arrest
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.