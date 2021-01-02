Man bites, then stabs wife in New Year’s Eve assault

A pensioner from Zurrieq has been remanded in custody after being charged with stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife following a domestic argument on New Year’s eve.

The 58-year-old man, who is not being named in order to safeguard his victim, was arraigned before magistrate Audrey Demicoli on Saturday evening, accused of attempted grievous bodily harm and actual slight bodily harm.

The couple had argued whilst out for New Year’s Eve, but the row had continued when they returned home. The accused is understood to have bitten his wife before eventually stabbing her with the kitchen knife.

He was also charged with harassing the woman and misuse of electronic telecommunications equipment.

Inspector Eman Hayman told the court that the domestic argument at 3am on New Year’s Day had ended up in a stabbing. The woman was stabbed in the abdomen and was later medically certified as having been slightly injured.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was requested.

The prosecution opposed the man’s release. The case had been ongoing and the attempt was serious, said the inspector.

The accused would be residing with his mother in Zurrieq if granted, said lawyer Franco Debono. The couple are undergoing marital separation and proceedings in this regard were at an advanced stage, he said.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja argued that the man had always wanted to save his marriage. “We are talking about slight injuries here.” The accused had invited the woman and her daughter to dinner for New Year’s Eve, said the lawyer. He pointed out that the wife was not a compellable witness and insisted that the man need not be detained in prison until she was summoned to testify.

His daughter, brother and mother would supervise him “like a hawk” if bail was granted, said the lawyer.

Lawyer Franco Debono submitted that some legal scholars disputed whether grievous bodily harm was an attemptable offence. There was no evidence shown to support the alleged risk of tampering with evidence mentioned by the prosecution, said Debono. “What we have so far is the word of the inspector against the word of the lawyer… jurisprudence is clear.”

Parte civile lawyer Rene Darmanin pointed out that the alternative address provided was in the same village.

The court, after hearing the arguments denied bail until the woman had testified. A protection order was also issued in her favour. The magistrate ordered that the woman be summoned to testify in the next sitting.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Victor Bugeja and Amadeus Cachia appeared as defence counsel. Lawyer Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared parte civile for the victim.