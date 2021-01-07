In Strickland-Allied feud, altercation with Villa Parisio gardener costs heirs €800 fine

A court of criminal appeal has confirmed an €800 fine against Dierdre Nyasa Rolfe Hornyold-Strickland, over a quarrel in 2018 with an employee of the Strickland Foundation.

The Foundation – the largest shareholder in Allied Newspapers – has been in a long-time feud with Robert Hornyold-Strickland, the second largest shareholder, over the possession of Villa Parisio in Lija.

Hornyold-Strickland insists his late aunt Mabel Strickland – daughter of Lord Gerald Strickland – was persuaded to change her will in 1979 by her testamentary executors, the late Prof. Guido de Marco and Prof. Joseph Ganado, while he was living in England, to leave the Lija stately home to the Foundation she set up to run the Times of Malta.

The Stricklands, who have taken possession of a few rooms at the villa, have often had altercations with the Foundation’s representatives who equally have pretensions over the villa as the seat of the Foundation. Civil proceedings against the Strickland Foundation concerning the ownership of the property are still ongoing.

On 28 September 2015, at around 11:30am, Dierdre Hornyold-Strickland filed a report at the Birkirkara police station claiming that she had been frightened by John Cachia, a gardener employed by the Foundation, when he entered her house without her consent. Cachia was removing pieces of cloth that the Stricklands had placed on the CCTV cameras installed by the Foundation around the villa.

Acting on instructions of the Foundation, Cachia filed his own police report against the Stricklands after his access to other parts of the property and the gardens was blocked by a padlock affixed to the gate by the Stricklands.

In its first judgement, the Court of Magistrates declared that Hornyold-Strickland had committed the arbitrary exercise of a pretended right. Basing its findings on the version of facts as provided by Peter Paul Portelli, on behalf of the Strickland Foundation, the Court believed his and Cachia’s evidence to be more credible.

“There is no doubt that the appellant is pretending a right over the property at issue. She clearly considers the villa as her home and she claimed that she acted the way she did only to secure her home as well as her husband’s and her rights in relation to the villa and surrounding and adjacent gardens according to the wills of the Honourable late Mabel Strickland,” the Appeals judge Aaron Bugeja said.

But since the matter was a criminal appeal, and not a civil case, the rights of access enjoyed by Cachia as delegated to him by the Foundation – which is still the legal occupant of the villa bequeathed by Mabel Strickland – were undisputed.

“The evidence in this case left no doubt that John Cachia had access to all parts of the Villa and gardens as an employee of the Strickland Foundation, specifically deployed to take care of the gardening and maintenance works necessary.

“When the appellant decided to change the padlock without providing a key to John Cachia and/or the Strickland Foundation she deprived him from the free exercise of the rights conferred upon him by the owner of the tenements, in order for him to conduct his duties towards the Strickland Foundation.”

The judge declared that Hornyold-Strickland had taken matters into her own hands – instead of legal action – by depriving Cachia from accessing the property.

The Hornyold-Stricklands have been engaged in a court battle with the sons of Guido De Marco and Joseph Ganado – Mario de Marco and Max Ganado respectively – to release Mabel Strickland’s legal files from their possession. They insist these papers could prove that his aunt intended him to be the rightful owner of the Foundation’s 78% shareholding in Allied Newspapers.

The Court of Appeal has already ruled that all files passed on to the Foundation must be disclosed to the courts and to the heir.

In her will, Mabel Strickland also bequeathed her Villa Parisio in Lija to the Foundation and granted Hornyold-Strickland “the right of use and habitation of the guests’ rooms with bathroom and study at Villa Parisio, provided that the enjoyment of such right shall in no way interfere with the work of the foundation.”

But Hornyold-Strickland insists that his rights extend to all the rooms in the villa and wants the court to order the Foundation to grant him possession of all these rooms. The Foundation claims the will limits him to just the guest rooms.