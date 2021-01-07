Santa Venera traffic incident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured

A 56-year-old man living in San Ġwann had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after a traffic accident at Santa Venera.

At 2:40pm today, police were called for assistance on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass as there had been an accident.

District police went on site and found that there had been a crash between a BMW motorbike driven by the same man and a Kia brand car driven by a 47-year-old woman living in Ħal Għaxaq.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.