Santa Venera traffic incident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured

Police were called for assistance on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass earlier in the afternoon

nicole_meilak
7 January 2021, 5:13pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 56-year-old man living in San Ġwann had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after a traffic accident at Santa Venera.

At 2:40pm today, police were called for assistance on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass as there had been an accident.

District police went on site and found that there had been a crash between a BMW motorbike driven by the same man and a Kia brand car driven by a 47-year-old woman living in Ħal Għaxaq.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
Santa Venera traffic incident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured
