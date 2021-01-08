menu

Stowaways trying to leave Malta in shipping container jailed for six months

Three migrants plead guilty to charges of trying to leave Malta inside a shipping container without informing immigration authorities

matthew_agius
8 January 2021, 1:48pm
by Matthew Agius
The court sends three men to jail after attempting to leave Malta inside a container
The court sends three men to jail after attempting to leave Malta inside a container

Three would-be stowaways have been jailed after being caught attempting to leave Malta inside a shipping container.

Tarek Akutan Kitiel, 18, Djibrilf Adam, 18, and Nasreddin Salem, 29, all from Sudan and residents at the Hal Far open centre were arraigned before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon.

Inspector Christian Abela accused the men of embarking a vessel without informing the immigration authorities and entering a restricted area of the Valletta sea terminal. 

The men, assisted by lawyer Martin Fenech as legal aid, pleaded guilty to the charges, which carried a punishment of between six months and two years. The court gave them time to reconsider their plea, which they confirmed when asked again what they would be pleading.

Fenech argued that a suspended sentence would be more effective in dissuading further attempts at lawbreaking. After release from prison, they could simply re-offend, he said.

The court, finding the men guilty on their own admission, jailed them for six months.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Court & Police
Elderly sight-impaired man who fired weapon at 'aggressors' remanded in custody
Court & Police

Elderly sight-impaired man who fired weapon at 'aggressors' remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
Two charged with New Year's Day mugging of elderly man in Marsa
Court & Police

Two charged with New Year's Day mugging of elderly man in Marsa
Matthew Agius
Stowaways trying to leave Malta in shipping container jailed for six months
Court & Police

Stowaways trying to leave Malta in shipping container jailed for six months
Matthew Agius
Santa Venera traffic incident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured
Court & Police

Santa Venera traffic incident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.