Stowaways trying to leave Malta in shipping container jailed for six months

Three would-be stowaways have been jailed after being caught attempting to leave Malta inside a shipping container.

Tarek Akutan Kitiel, 18, Djibrilf Adam, 18, and Nasreddin Salem, 29, all from Sudan and residents at the Hal Far open centre were arraigned before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon.

Inspector Christian Abela accused the men of embarking a vessel without informing the immigration authorities and entering a restricted area of the Valletta sea terminal.

The men, assisted by lawyer Martin Fenech as legal aid, pleaded guilty to the charges, which carried a punishment of between six months and two years. The court gave them time to reconsider their plea, which they confirmed when asked again what they would be pleading.

Fenech argued that a suspended sentence would be more effective in dissuading further attempts at lawbreaking. After release from prison, they could simply re-offend, he said.

The court, finding the men guilty on their own admission, jailed them for six months.