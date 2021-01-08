Elderly sight-impaired man who fired weapon at 'aggressors' remanded in custody

A partially blind man has been remanded in custody after shooting at two people who allegedly attacked him at his home.

Carmel Calleja from Cospicua appeared in the dock before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon accused of the shooting which occurred on 6 January in the vicinity of his house.

Inspector Melvin Zammit charged the 55-year-old accused with carrying a weapon during the commission of an offence, discharging a firearm in a residential area, breaching the peace, using obscene language in public, as well as insulting, threatening and attacking his two victims. He was further accused of voluntarily making a disturbance at night and recidivism.

Calleja appeared unsteady on his feet as he was led into the courtroom by his lawyer, Legal Procurator Peter Paul Zammit.

Asked by the court registrar what his occupation was, he replied: “no, I’m ill.”

Zammit entered a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf. He requested bail for the man. This was objected to by the prosecution as the charges were serious and the man’s actions were dangerous. “The man has problems with his vision and could have hit anyone,” said the inspector.

Zammit argued that the man had been acting in self-defence. He was attacked in his home by the two alleged victims, argued the defence. He asked that the accused be protected. “The accused can barely walk, can barely see, now if he cannot defend himself in his home, he is truly being stripped of everything,” said the legal procurator.

The two alleged victims will be charged by summons, the inspector said, when asked by the court as to whether they were being charged.

Notwithstanding his evident frailty, bail was denied at this stage due to the fact that civilian witnesses were yet to testify. Reacting to the decree, Zammit commented that they would likely not testify as they would incriminate themselves.

