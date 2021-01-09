menu

Worker, 60, seriously hurt in fall at construction site

Tunisian construction worker taken to hospital after falling one storey at San Lawrenz, Gozo.

9 January 2021, 5:22pm
The man was taken to Gozo general hospital
The man was taken to Gozo general hospital

A 60 year old man has been grievously injured in a fall at a construction site in Gozo.

The incident occurred at around 10:30am this morning at Treqet l-Ghaxra ta’ Awwissu, in San Lawrenz, Gozo.

Initial investigations by the police said the 60 year-old man from Tunisia had fallen the height of around one storey, whilst working.

He was taken to Gozo General Hospital and later certified as suffering grievous injuries.

The police are investigating the case.

More in Court & Police
Worker, 60, seriously hurt in fall at construction site
Court & Police

Worker, 60, seriously hurt in fall at construction site
No bail for Wardija woman charged with spate of mobile phone thefts
Court & Police

No bail for Wardija woman charged with spate of mobile phone thefts
Matthew Agius
Four asylum seekers jailed after using false passports in Italy flight bid
Court & Police

Four asylum seekers jailed after using false passports in Italy flight bid
Matthew Agius
MaltaToday in the dock over Melvin Theuma recording leaks
Court & Police

MaltaToday in the dock over Melvin Theuma recording leaks
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.