Worker, 60, seriously hurt in fall at construction site

A 60 year old man has been grievously injured in a fall at a construction site in Gozo.

The incident occurred at around 10:30am this morning at Treqet l-Ghaxra ta’ Awwissu, in San Lawrenz, Gozo.

Initial investigations by the police said the 60 year-old man from Tunisia had fallen the height of around one storey, whilst working.

He was taken to Gozo General Hospital and later certified as suffering grievous injuries.

The police are investigating the case.