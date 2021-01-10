menu

Man driving clamped car stopped in Sliema by police

Four fined for drunk driving over the weekend 

karl_azzopardi
10 January 2021, 5:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Following traffic controls carried out over the weekend, four people were fined for driving under the influence of alcohol, the police said. 

The drinking drivers were fined by the Zejtun district police, while another person refused to do the breathalyser test. 

Sliema police, together with the major crimes unit, also stopped a vehicle which was driving with a parking clamp stuck to its wheels. The driver did not have a valid insurance coverage, while the car had one of its number plates missing. 

One of the passengers was also found in possession of cocaine.

Inspections carried out at the coast road also resulted in around 40 contraventions being issued. Violations included excessive noise, no seatbelts, no valid driver’s licenses and missing registration plates. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
