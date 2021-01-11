Man grievously injured after falling from roof in Santa Venera

A man was hospitalised after he fell off a roof in Santa Venera on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the site, in Triq il-Buttar, at around 11:30pm, where they found the man on the pavement.

It was revealed that the 37-year-old Filipino from Qrendi, was locked indoors and tried to exit the private resident by climbing on the roof. He lost balance and subsequently fell.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.