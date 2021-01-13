Construction worker who smashed former employer's office with iron bar is convicted of criminal damage

A construction worker who smashed property at his former employer’s offices with an iron bar on two occasions has pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri arraigned Amadou Conteh before magistrate Charmaine Galea, accusing him of damaging a door, intercom system and CCTV camera.

The inspector told the court that the accused, who comes from Gambia, had gone to his former employer’s office on 5 January and damaged the items, before returning on 9 January and doing the same again to their replacements. The damage was estimated at €4,242.10.

His lawyer, Mark Mifsud Cutajar, told the court that the accused had confirmed all the facts as well as his participation in the crime, to the police.

Conteh pleaded guilty.

“It seems the accused was residing in premises belonging to a client of the victim. For some reason, after being evicted without him understanding why he felt the need to vent his frustration on the premises of the parte civile,” explained the lawyer.

The accused, who apologised for his actions, told the court that the directors of the company that used to employ him were “still following” him and causing him psychological harm. “They are spying on me, they have cameras in my building,” the man said.

In his submissions on punishment, Mifsud Cutajar told the magistrate that a suspended sentence would make more sense if there was going to be an order for payment of damages, as the accused was in employment. The defence did not contest the amount of damages caused by the accused.

Having heard Conteh plead guilty and confirm his plea, the court sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended for three years. He was ordered to pay €4,242 within six months. A protection order was also issued in favour of the owners of the building.