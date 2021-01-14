Siggiewi man charged with injuring mother, threatening sister in domestic altercation

A 24-year-old Siggiewi resident was remanded in custody after being accused of injuring his mother and threatening his sister in a domestic argument.

The man was accused of having slightly injured his mother on 7 January at around 9 pm at Valletta and then threatening his sister in a separate incident, six days later on 13 January at around 8 pm.

The accused, who said that he was a part time stonemason, was also accused of insulting and threatening the two women, using obscene language in public, causing a disturbance at night time and breaching a probation order. He pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Josette Sultana, appearing as legal aid counsel to the victim requested bail, pointed out that the man did not reside at the same residence as the alleged victims in Valletta.

Inspector Eman Hayman, prosecuting, objected to the request, arguing that the victims were yet to testify. The accused had already been found guilty of domestic violence in the past, he said, adding that the mother and sister had been unable to go to their home for some time due to the man’s ferocity.

The court denied bail due to the fear that the accused would tamper with evidence.