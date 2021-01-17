Fgura motorcycle accident leaves woman with grievous injuries

Two persons were taken to hospital after suffering injuries as a result of a traffic accident in Fgura.

Yesterday at 4:30pm a 63-year-old Italian man residing in Żabbar, and a 63-year-old Italian woman resident in the same locality, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle traffic accident in Triq Vjal il-Kottonera, Fgura.

The accident involved a crash between a Peugeot motorcycle and a Suzuki car driven by a 27-year-old man from Marsaskala.

A medical team went on site to assist the Italian pair. Later on, the man was certified to be suffering from light injuries, while the woman suffered more grievous wounds.

Police investigations are ongoing.