[LIVE] Joseph Muscat to testify on VGH hospitals deal, Konrad Mizzi misses sitting because of quarantine

Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi have been summoned to testify today on the Vitals hospitals deal in a court case started by former Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Muscat and Mizzi are expected to appear in court in a sitting that will start at noon. They were both unavailable to testify in the last sitting.

Delia had initiated court proceedings to have the controversial hospitals concession contract rescinded and have the buildings returned to the public.

Vitals Global Health Care, known as VGH, were given a concession by Muscat’s government to run the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital. As health minister, Mizzi was responsible for the multi-million-euro deal.

However, VGH failed to honour its commitments and eventually pulled out of the agreement just 21 months into the deal after it sustained mounting debt. The concession was transferred to Steward Healthcare but VGH CEO Ram Tumuluri reportedly still received a €5 million bonus.

A damning National Audit Office report found that the government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with several investors who eventually formed VGH, months before an international request for proposals was even issued.

Government was paying VGH around €70 million per year to provide hospital beds to the State.

MaltaToday had reported last year that Mizzi entered into an agreement with Steward in August 2019 that should the hospitals concession be terminated by a court of law, irrespective if Steward is in breach of contract, this would be considered a government default and the State would be liable to pay €100 million to buy out Steward.

The agreement also meant that all debts incurred by Steward would be passed on to the government.

Since January last year, government has been renegotiating the hospitals concession with Steward. On Sunday, MaltaToday revealed that a new deal is likely to see the government ‘take back’ the three hospitals but retain Steward as facility managers.