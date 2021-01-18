menu

[LIVE] Joseph Muscat to testify on VGH hospitals deal, Konrad Mizzi misses sitting because of quarantine

Follow our live blog as former prime minister Joseph Muscat testifies about the VGH hospitals deal in a court case initiated by Adrian Delia • Konrad Mizzi misses the sitting because he is in obligatory quarantine

nicole_meilak
18 January 2021, 11:58am
by Nicole Meilak
Former prime minister Joseph Muscat arriving in court to testify in the VGH case initiated by Adrian Delia (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Former prime minister Joseph Muscat arriving in court to testify in the VGH case initiated by Adrian Delia (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
12:28 Muscat insists that there has been a lack of understanding on the way the hospitals concession was structured. Kurt Sansone
12:27 After providing a breakdown of costs, he says that at most the deal is costing €160,000 in taxpayer money. “Government was cost-neutral in this. That €160,000 would have had to be paid anyway,” he says. Kurt Sansone
12:26 Muscat says that one of the things he read stated that taxpayers are paying €250,000 daily for this contract. “This is completely incorrect. It is not true,” he says. Kurt Sansone
12:24 Muscat: “Cabinet.” Kurt Sansone
12:24 Debono: “Was the decision taken as a Cabinet or between you and the minister?” Kurt Sansone
12:24 QUICK REMINDER: A Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between Malta Enterprise and a number of investors, who eventually formed VGH for a project that involved the Gozo hospital. Prior to government issuing a request for proposals, VGH investors were already making detailed presentations about their project. The National Audit Office found there was collusion between VGH and the government. The NAO also found that VGH had secured a financing guarantee from a bank in India before the request for proposal was even issued. Kurt Sansone
12:21 Muscat confirms that an MoU had been signed prior to the publication of a request for proposals but says that this was dropped. “That MoU has nothing to do with the Vitals project,” he argues. Muscat adds that the MoU was signed with the same persons but not for the same project. Kurt Sansone
12:20 Debono: “There was already an agreement with Vitals from before a request for proposals was published by the government.” Kurt Sansone
12:18 Debono points out that when Projects Malta officials came to testify, they said that they were only employed for an evaluation and due diligence report. Their job was to put things into motion. Kurt Sansone
12:16 Muscat pauses and says the ministry acted according to protocol. Kurt Sansone
12:15 Lawyer Edward Debono asks how the project was sent to Projects Malta, a government entity under Konrad Mizzi’s wing, after Muscat appointed Mizzi health and energy minister. Kurt Sansone
12:14 Muscat: “My decision at the time - approved by the whole Cabinet - but I will take responsibility for, was to opt for a model that was successful in previous administrations and rope in the private sector.” Kurt Sansone
12:13 Muscat says that when he became prime minister the health service was falling to bits. “There wasn't enough money to buy pills and medicine, let alone to create investments in the health sector,” he says. Kurt Sansone
12:12 Joseph Muscat’s testimony starts now. Kurt Sansone
12:06 Adrian Delia’s lawyer, Edward Debono verbalises a request for Mizzi’s testimony to be heard via teleconferencing. “This is the 5th time he was asked to appear in this case before the court,” Debono argues. The court accepts this request for the next hearing if Mizzi is unable to show up. Kurt Sansone
12:03 The court is informed that Konrad Mizzi will not be attending since he is under obligatory quarantine as he travelled recently. The court received the notification today. Kurt Sansone
12:02 We're starting and Joseph Muscat takes to the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
12:00 Good afternoon. Kurt Sansone

Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi have been summoned to testify today on the Vitals hospitals deal in a court case started by former Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Muscat and Mizzi are expected to appear in court in a sitting that will start at noon. They were both unavailable to testify in the last sitting.

Delia had initiated court proceedings to have the controversial hospitals concession contract rescinded and have the buildings returned to the public.

Vitals Global Health Care, known as VGH, were given a concession by Muscat’s government to run the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital. As health minister, Mizzi was responsible for the multi-million-euro deal.

However, VGH failed to honour its commitments and eventually pulled out of the agreement just 21 months into the deal after it sustained mounting debt. The concession was transferred to Steward Healthcare but VGH CEO Ram Tumuluri reportedly still received a €5 million bonus.

A damning National Audit Office report found that the government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with several investors who eventually formed VGH, months before an international request for proposals was even issued.

Government was paying VGH around €70 million per year to provide hospital beds to the State.

MaltaToday had reported last year that Mizzi entered into an agreement with Steward in August 2019 that should the hospitals concession be terminated by a court of law, irrespective if Steward is in breach of contract, this would be considered a government default and the State would be liable to pay €100 million to buy out Steward.

The agreement also meant that all debts incurred by Steward would be passed on to the government.

Since January last year, government has been renegotiating the hospitals concession with Steward. On Sunday, MaltaToday revealed that a new deal is likely to see the government ‘take back’ the three hospitals but retain Steward as facility managers.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
Nicole Meilak
