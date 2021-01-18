Caruana Galizia murder suspect awarded €7,000 compensation for rights breach

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Alfred Degiorgio was awarded €7,000 in compensation by the constitutional court after his rights were breached by lengthy court proceedings.

Degiorgio filed the constitutional case in the wake of an appeals court ruling in December 2018 that overturned a decision linked to a hold-up on a Group 4 cash van in 2000.

In the hold-up that took place in October 2000, more than €2 million in cash were stolen from a Group 4 cash van.

Degiorgio was one of three men charged with the hold-up in November that year and given bail in December. The case proper against him started in 2008 with the magistrate’s court sentencing him to two years suspended for four years in August 2017.

Degiorgio was acquitted of all accusations on appeal in December 2018.

Subsequently, he filed constitutional proceedings against the Attorney General and Police Commissioner, claiming that his human rights were breached by the lengthy court proceedings.

Judge Toni Abela found in favour of Degiorgio, awarding him compensation of €7,000 in damages plus an annual 5% interest backdated to January 2010.

Degiorgio was one of three men charged in December 2017 of executing the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

Degiorgio, his brother George, and Vince Muscat were accused of procuring, planting and detonating the bomb that killed the journalist just after leaving her house in Bidnija.

Degiorgio was assisted in the constitutional case by lawyer William Cuschieri.