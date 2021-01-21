menu

Man grievously injured in motorbike accident

A 28-year-old Italian motorcyclist was hospitalised after a traffic accident in San Pawl il-Baħar

21 January 2021, 9:19am
Photo: CMRU
Photo: CMRU

A 28-year-old Italian motorcyclist was hospitalised after a traffic accident in San Pawl il-Baħar. 

The accident occurred at 7:30am in Triq il-Mosta.

Police said there was a collision between a Hyundai I20, driven by a 53-year-old Englishman, and a Honda motorcycle, driven by the victim. 

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured in motorbike accident
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in motorbike accident
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cospicua accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cospicua accident
Landlords awarded €23,000 over 1979 rent law legal quirk
Court & Police

Landlords awarded €23,000 over 1979 rent law legal quirk
Matthew Agius
Police stopped 7,000 cars in inspections carried out during the last three months of 2020
Court & Police

Police stopped 7,000 cars in inspections carried out during the last three months of 2020
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.