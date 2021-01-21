Man grievously injured in motorbike accident

A 28-year-old Italian motorcyclist was hospitalised after a traffic accident in San Pawl il-Baħar.

The accident occurred at 7:30am in Triq il-Mosta.

Police said there was a collision between a Hyundai I20, driven by a 53-year-old Englishman, and a Honda motorcycle, driven by the victim.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.