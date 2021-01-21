Polidano fined €22,000 over animal welfare breaches at Montekristo zoo

Developer and zoo owner, Charles Polidano, has been fined €22,000 over animal welfare breaches at his Montekristo Estates zoo in Siggiewi.

Polidano had been charged in 2015 with keeping wild animals in quarters not approved as zoological establishments, causing them to suffer needlessly, failing to register animals, rearing and transporting swine without written permission from the authorities, owning an unlicensed zoo and recidivism.

Although initially pleading not guilty, Polidano filed an admission in October 2019. The court noted that he had been accused of recidivism on account of prior convictions but held that jurisprudence had established that the imposition of a fine was not deemed a final conviction unless there was evidence that it had been paid or converted to prison time.

In this case there was no evidence of either and so Polidano was cleared of the recidivism charge.

The charges relating to swine were no longer offences, having been repealed at law, observed the court, pointing out that Polidano could not be found guilty of them.

But the businessman was, on his own admission, found guilty of the rest of the charges and fined €22,000.

Polidano had been acquitted last year of criminal charges relating to responsibility for an incident in which a toddler was seriously hurt by one of the tigers in the zoo. The 2020 appeals court judgment confirmed an earlier acquittal on charges of running an illegal zoo, keeping dangerous animals and criminal negligence.

READ ALSO: Petting of tiger cubs at zoos to become illegal under proposed changes