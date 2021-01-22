No bail for man charged with filming housemates having sex

A man accused of filming his housemates having sex has been remanded in custody this afternoon.

Nico Spalding, 22, of no fixed address was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, accused of revealing a private video showing sex acts between the couple, with the intention of causing them harm.

The couple, who were housemates with the accused, had reported Spalding to the police after he had walked in on them during an intimate moment in their St. Paul's bay flat, while filming them on his mobile phone.

Spalding was also accused of breaching a probation order imposed on him in January. He was further charged with recidivism.

In November 2018, Spalding, who was homeless at the time, had been charged with stealing food and drink.

Prosecuting officer, inspector John Spiteri asked the court to issue a protection order in favour of the victims.

Bail was denied. Lawyer Joseph Calleja appeared for Spalding.