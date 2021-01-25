Melvin Theuma's testimony postponed as accused haggle for all recordings to be played in court

Pardoned murder middleman Melvin Theuma's testimony in the compilation of evidence against the three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia had to be postponed after legal wrangling over his recordings.

Lawyer William Cuschieri, appearing for George Degiorgio, 55, known as Iċ-Ċiniż, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, known as il-Fulu, insisted today that all recordings are played in court before he could cross-examine Theuma.

The Degiorgios and Vincent Muscat, 55, known as il-Koħħu stand charged of procuring, planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017.

Theuma was cleared to continue testifying by psychiatrists after having attempted suicide last summer. In last week's sitting, three psychiatrists appointed by the court to report on Theuma's state, said he could continue his testimony.

However, Theuma, who was in court today, did not take the witness stand as the defence lawyer insisted that he could not cross-examine him before all recordings are heard in court as happened in the case against Yorgen Fenech. Fenech is undergoing separate proceedings and stands charged with masterminding the murder.

The magistrate said she had to hear from Muscat's defence lawyer, Marc Sant, on the matter. Sant was indisposed today.

At the end of the last sitting, George Degiorgio broke his long-held silence when he launched into a tirade of abuse towards Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, the Attorney General and lawyer Jason Azzopardi, accusing them of breaching his human rights.

READ MORE: Caruana Galizia murder: Degiorgios in tirade of abuse against magistrate, AG and Jason Azzopardi

The compilation of evidence is being heard by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

READ ALSO: Brothers accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder demand restart of compilation of evidence