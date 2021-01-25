menu

Prison official's car set on fire in Qormi, GWU says

The General Workers Union says the car of a prison warder was set on fire in Qormi on Sunday night

25 January 2021, 9:52am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: GWU Facebook page
A prison warder's car was set on fire last night in Qormi, the General Workers Union (GWU) said. 

Taking to social media, the union said the car was torched in Qormi. 

Police said the incident took place at 2:45am. 

The GWU expressed solidarity with the warder and his family. 

