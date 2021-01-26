menu

[BREAKING] Priests Joseph Sultana and Joseph Cini to be charged with sexual abuse of altar boy

Police said the alleged sexual abuse was carried out years ago when the victim was an altar boy

karl_azzopardi
26 January 2021, 7:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The two priests involved in the alleged sexual abuse of an altar boy in Gozo are Dun Joseph Sultana and Dun Joseph Cini, MaltaToday has learnt.

Police said on Tuesday evening the two clergy members were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of the minor, which happened “years ago”.

The two priests will be charged with the rape and corruption of minors.

Police said the two were arrested on Monday and will be charged in the Gozitan court on Wednesday at 8:30 am. Interrogations were carried out at the Floriana headquarters on Tuesday.

The case was reported to the Church’s Safeguarding Commission who passed on the information to the police. 

They will be charged before Magistrate Dr Monica Vella. 

The Curia confirmed in a statement that it had passed on information related to the case to the police.

It also called on anyone who has information about any alleged sexual abuse to report it to the police and the safeguarding commission.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
