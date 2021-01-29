menu

Man hospitalised after falling from height in St Julian’s

Man grievously injured in St Julian’s incident

karl_azzopardi
29 January 2021, 6:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A Serbian man has been hospitalised after falling from a height in Birkirkara Road, St Julian’s.

Police said the incident happened at around 4 pm, with the man falling into the valley.

Civil Protection officers were called onsite to give first aid to the man. An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

