Customs cash sniffer dog bags €13,000 in undeclared money during airport search

Sophie the customs cash sniffer dog alerted officials to a suspicious bag that contained €13,090 in undeclared cash

1 February 2021, 11:08am
It is illegal to enter, depart or transit through Malta with €10,000 or more in cash unless these are first declared to customs officials.
Customs officials discovered €13,000 in undeclared cash during a search on a passenger's luggage at Malta International Airport.

Sophie, the sniffer dog, made the find.

Customs said a passenger, bound for a country within the EU was searched, after Sophie reacted to his luggage.

When asked by customs officials if he was carrying excess cash, the passenger said no. However, upon inspection, €13,090 were discovered inside the bag.

The passenger was fined on the spot.

