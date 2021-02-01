Customs cash sniffer dog bags €13,000 in undeclared money during airport search

Customs officials discovered €13,000 in undeclared cash during a search on a passenger's luggage at Malta International Airport.

Sophie, the sniffer dog, made the find.

Customs said a passenger, bound for a country within the EU was searched, after Sophie reacted to his luggage.

When asked by customs officials if he was carrying excess cash, the passenger said no. However, upon inspection, €13,090 were discovered inside the bag.

The passenger was fined on the spot.

It is illegal to enter, depart or transit through Malta with €10,000 or more in cash unless these are first declared to customs officials.