Police seize 21 kilos of cannabis in Floriana and St Paul’s Bay raids

On Monday evening, two men were found to be carrying 20 packets of cannabis in a sealed fridge and freezer

karl_azzopardi
2 February 2021, 12:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
21 kilos of cannabis have been seized by police
The police’s drug squad has seized 21 kilos of cannabis grass in an operation carried out on Monday night.

The police said that after weeks of observation, a van being driven in Floriana at around 6:00 pm was stopped.

The van was being driven by two men, a 47-year-old Maltese who resides in Isla, and a 32-year-old Italian who was resides in St Paul’s Bay.

Drugs were stashed in a van stopped by police on Monday evening
A search in the vehicle yielded 20 packets of cannabis grass, which were hidden in a sealed fridge and freezer.

The operation continued in a St Paul’s Bay garage and house. When Rapid Intervention Unit officers arrived on site, two Italian men, aged 23 and 29 respectively, tried fleeing from the scene but were later caught and arrested.

A raid in the property yielded more packtes containing cannabis grass.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

The four men have remained under arrest at the police’s headquarters in Floriana.

They will be charged in the coming days, as police investigations are still ongoing.

