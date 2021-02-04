Man seriously injured in Sliema traffic accident

A 32-year-old man living in San Pawl il-Baħar had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident in Sliema.

Today, at around 9.40am, police were informed that an injured person required medical assistance at Triq D’Argens.

District police immediately went to the scene, where preliminary investigations revealed that a man driving a Yamaha motorcycle lost control and fell off.

He subsequently hit his head against a Nissan vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Egyptian man living in Gżira.

A medical team was called onto the site and provided first aid. The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance to receive all necessary treatment.

He was later certified to have suffered seriously injuries.

Magistrate Dr Astrid May Grima LL.D. was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Further investigations are underway by the St. Julian's district police.