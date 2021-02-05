Homeless men admit to attempted theft after break-in thwarted by property owner

Two homeless men have been handed suspended sentences after admitting to an attempted break-in, last year.

Darko Stojanovic, 23, from Serbia and Michal Lukasz Nowak, 38, from Poland, were sentenced to imprisonment for one year, suspended for three years after they pleaded guilty to attempting to rob an apartment in Birkirkara.

The attempted break-in took place on 26 March last year. The robbery attempt was thwarted by the owner of the property itself.

Stojanovic and Nowak were apprehended near a shop in Birkirkara after police traced them using CCTV cameras. The men admitted charges of attempted aggravated theft and living an idle and vagabond life.

It emerged in court that the men had no place to live or employment.

In handing down judgment, presiding magistrate Astrid May Grima warned the men that they faced prison if they committed another offence in the next three years.

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted.