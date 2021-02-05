menu

Homeless men admit to attempted theft after break-in thwarted by property owner

Two homeless men have been handed suspended sentences after admitting to an attempted break-in, last year

matthew_agius
5 February 2021, 10:32am
by Matthew Agius

Two homeless men have been handed suspended sentences after admitting to an attempted break-in, last year.

Darko Stojanovic, 23, from Serbia and Michal Lukasz Nowak, 38, from Poland, were sentenced to imprisonment for one year, suspended for three years after they pleaded guilty to attempting to rob an apartment in Birkirkara.

The attempted break-in took place on 26 March last year. The robbery attempt was thwarted by the owner of the property itself.

Stojanovic and Nowak were apprehended near a shop in Birkirkara after police traced them using CCTV cameras. The men admitted charges of attempted aggravated theft and living an idle and vagabond life.

It emerged in court that the men had no place to live or employment.

In handing down judgment, presiding magistrate Astrid May Grima warned the men that they faced prison if they committed another offence in the next three years.

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Court & Police
Police unable to trace alleged kidnap victim, as case against Slovakian trio begins
Court & Police

Police unable to trace alleged kidnap victim, as case against Slovakian trio begins
Matthew Agius
Homeless men admit to attempted theft after break-in thwarted by property owner
Court & Police

Homeless men admit to attempted theft after break-in thwarted by property owner
Matthew Agius
Yorgen Fenech lawyers to be arraigned over attempted bribery of journalist
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech lawyers to be arraigned over attempted bribery of journalist
Karl Azzopardi
Man seriously injured in Nadur quad bike incident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in Nadur quad bike incident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.