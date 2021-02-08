Five arrested for catfishing elderly woman

Five people, four Nigerian men and a Maltese woman, have been arrested after alleged “romance fraud”, the police have said.

Police said that an elderly Maltese woman fell victim to the fraud after engaging in an online relationship with who she thought was an American soldier deployed in Afghanistan.

The soldier was supposedly returning to Malta once his deployment ended.

Despite never meeting with the soldier, the woman took the relationship seriously, and transferred “thousands of euro” to the person who allegedly asked her to pay for his expenses.

Investigations by the police revealed the alleged fraud was being carried out in the country by a group of people who were seeing that the money was being deposited in a number of local bank accounts. The money was being transacted in small amounts and laundered.

The police were able to identify who was behind the scam and arrested five individuals aged between 28 to 58 years of age.

They will be charged tonight in front of duty magistrate Doreen Clarke.

This is the first case which will see people being charged for online fraud through a virtual relationship.

The prosecution will be led by lawyers Dr Karl Muscat, Dr Sean Xerri de Caro and Dr Abigail Caruana Vella from the office of the attorney general. They will be assisted by Inspector Sarah Zerafa from the Paola district and Inspector Claire Borg from the Economic Crimes Squad.