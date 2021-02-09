Man dies after six-storey fall at construction site in Marsaskala
A construction worker has died after falling from a height of six storeys in Marsaskala
A construction worker has died after falling from a height of six storeys on Tuesday morning in Marsaskala.
The accident took place at a construction site in Triq is-Silla at around 7:45am.
Police said the man from Mali, living in Zabbar, fell from a six-storey height while working.
The man was certified dead on the spot.
Magistrate Doreen Clarke has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation has been opened.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police