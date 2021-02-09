menu

Man dies after six-storey fall at construction site in Marsaskala

A construction worker has died after falling from a height of six storeys in Marsaskala

laura_calleja
9 February 2021, 11:03am
by Laura Calleja
The accident took place at a construction site in Triq is-Silla at around 7:45am
The accident took place at a construction site in Triq is-Silla at around 7:45am.

Police said the man from Mali, living in Zabbar, fell from a six-storey height while working. 

The man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation has been opened.

