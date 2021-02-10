menu

Catering giant James Barbara seriously injured in Lamborghini Urus car crash

James Caterers boss James Barbara and his wife were reported to be suffering from serious injuries in a car crash on Bormla Road, in Zejtun

karl_azzopardi
10 February 2021, 9:49am
by Karl Azzopardi
James Barbara has been seriously injured after losing control of his Lamborghini Urus
Catering industry giant James Barbara has been involved in car accident after crashing in Zejtun in the early hours of the night.

Barbara, 50, and his wife, 45, of Tarxien, were injured at around midnight on Triq Bormla, Zejtun, after he apparently lost control of his Lamborghini Urus and crashed into a residence.

Civil protection officers were called on-site to assist the couple, before an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
