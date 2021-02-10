Catering giant James Barbara seriously injured in Lamborghini Urus car crash

Catering industry giant James Barbara has been involved in car accident after crashing in Zejtun in the early hours of the night.

Barbara, 50, and his wife, 45, of Tarxien, were injured at around midnight on Triq Bormla, Zejtun, after he apparently lost control of his Lamborghini Urus and crashed into a residence.

Civil protection officers were called on-site to assist the couple, before an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.