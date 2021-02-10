Police arrest three men over stolen alcohol and cash from St Julian’s shop

Three men have been arrested by the police after stealing cash and alcohol from a St Julian’s shop.

Police said that on Tuesday, at around 1:00 pm, police were informed that during the night between Monday and Tuesday, someone had broken into a shop in Triq Santu Wistin and stolen cash and the alcoholic drinks.

While investigating the case, the police had received information that two men were selling alcohol on St George’s Bay.

The police compared the alcohol being sold, with the stolen items, and arrested the two men on the spot.

Further investigations revealed a third induvial was involved in the theft, and he was later arrested in St Julian’s.

The three men, two Somalis aged 37 and 32, and a man of English nationality, were transferred to Florian headquarters for further interrogation.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry into the case and has instructed several experts to assist him.