Police arrest three men over stolen alcohol and cash from St Julian’s shop

Two of the three men involved in the theft were spotted selling the stolen alcohol on St George’s Bay

karl_azzopardi
10 February 2021, 12:27pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Three men have been arrested by the police after stealing cash and alcohol from a St Julian’s shop.

Police said that on Tuesday, at around 1:00 pm, police were informed that during the night between Monday and Tuesday, someone had broken into a shop in Triq Santu Wistin and stolen cash and the alcoholic drinks.

While investigating the case, the police had received information that two men were selling alcohol on St George’s Bay.

The police compared the alcohol being sold, with the stolen items, and arrested the two men on the spot.

Further investigations revealed a third induvial was involved in the theft, and he was later arrested in St Julian’s.

The three men, two Somalis aged 37 and 32, and a man of English nationality, were transferred to Florian headquarters for further interrogation.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry into the case and has instructed several experts to assist him.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
