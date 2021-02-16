Man charged after officers find 36 packets of cannabis in Marsa

A Ghanian construction worker has been remanded in custody on charges of aggravated cannabis possession, after he was arrested in Marsa with 36 packets of the drug on his person.

Construction worker Haadi Mohammed, 30, from Ghana, living in Qormi was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Charmaine Galea, accused of possession of cannabis grass and resin in circumstances which denoted that they were not exclusively for his personal use, within 100 metres of a school or club where youths habitually gather.

Mohammed was arrested on 14 February on Triq Dicembru 13 in Marsa.

Inspector Stacy Attard said that an RIU patrol in Marsa had spotted a group of 8 persons who started running when they saw the police approach. The officers caught Mohammed, who was found carrying cannabis and cannabis resin, €280 in cash and, oddly, an old Lm5 note.

If found guilty, the man faces up to 10 years in prison.

His lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace, appointed legal aid said that the man would be pleading not guilty “at this stage.”

Bail was requested by the defence and opposed by the prosecution, which said that Mohammed had not given an address other than a vague area and the circumstances in which the substance was found. In addition to this, the man had travelled to Malta on the strength of an Italian residence permit which was due to expire soon, said Inspector Mangion.

Micallef Stafrace told the court that the man kept his address on his phone which was in police custody, however.

The court however said it was rejecting the bail request due to the serious nature of the charges and because the accused did not provide a fixed address.