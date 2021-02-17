Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zejtun accident

menu
17 February 2021, 7:56am
Photo: Malta Police Force
A 46-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon in a traffic accident involving two cars.

The accident took place at around 5:15pm in  Triq tal-Ħotba, Zejtun.

Police said the motorcyclist from Munxar Gozo was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 65-year-old woman and a Chevrolet driven by a 26-year-old woman. Both drivers were from Zejtun.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

