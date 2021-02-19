menu

Man hospitalised after falling from ladder at factory in Mriehel

The 48-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital

19 February 2021, 10:43am
The accident occurred at 5:30pm at the industrial estate in Mriehel
The accident occurred at 5:30pm at the industrial estate in Mriehel

A 48-year-old Bulgarian was hospitalised after falling from a ladder while working at a factory in Mriehel on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 5:30pm at the industrial estate in Mriehel.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Romance fraud: sixth person to be charged with €58,000 scam
Court & Police

Romance fraud: sixth person to be charged with €58,000 scam
Matthew Agius
Man hospitalised after falling from ladder at factory in Mriehel
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after falling from ladder at factory in Mriehel
€30,000 FIAU fine for Baltimore confirmed on appeal
Court & Police

€30,000 FIAU fine for Baltimore confirmed on appeal
Matthew Agius
Before arrest, Yorgen Fenech told uncle: ‘Ivan told me because he was in the newsroom’
Court & Police

Before arrest, Yorgen Fenech told uncle: ‘Ivan told me because he was in the newsroom’
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.