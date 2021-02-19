Man hospitalised after falling from ladder at factory in Mriehel
The 48-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital
A 48-year-old Bulgarian was hospitalised after falling from a ladder while working at a factory in Mriehel on Thursday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 5:30pm at the industrial estate in Mriehel.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation is ongoing.
