Romance fraud: sixth person to be charged with €58,000 scam

A sixth person is to be arraigned this afternoon in connection with an alleged €58,000 romance fraud.

Police said in a statement, a sixth individual, who is Nigerian, will be arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo in connection with the scamming of an elderly woman.

The man is linked to the same ring of people charged earlier this month that included retired Nigerian footballer Sunday Eboh.

Eboh was charged together with Maltese national Alexandra Pace, Nigerian nationals Collins Eguavoen, Marvis Iyeke and Tony Ogbonna of scamming an elderly woman, who was defrauded by a person pretending to be a lonely American soldier deployed in Afghanistan.

The men pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody.

The case was the first of its kind to be prosecuted in Malta.