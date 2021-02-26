menu

Scaffolding collapse leaves worker grievously injured

The man was carrying out works on a scaffolding structure as it suddenly collapsed 

nicole_meilak
26 February 2021, 5:52pm
by Nicole Meilak

A man is suffering from grievous injuries after a piece of scaffolding collapsed while he was standing on it. 

Police were informed of the incident at 12pm today. They were told that a man suffered some injuries at Triq il-Lbiċ, Birgu.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, aged 41 and living in Fgura, was carrying out works on a scaffolding structure when it suddenly collapsed with him on it.

A medical team provided first aid to the man, while an ambulance transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital, were he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Scaffolding collapse leaves worker grievously injured
Court & Police

Scaffolding collapse leaves worker grievously injured
Nicole Meilak
Magistrate recuses herself from compilation of evidence against Maksar brothers, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella
Court & Police

Magistrate recuses herself from compilation of evidence against Maksar brothers, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella
Matthew Agius
Confusing construction industry regulations partly to blame for Ħamrun house collapse, court hears
Court & Police

Confusing construction industry regulations partly to blame for Ħamrun house collapse, court hears
Matthew Agius
COVID victim’s family accuse former Labour MP of eleventh-hour inheritance irregularity
Court & Police

COVID victim’s family accuse former Labour MP of eleventh-hour inheritance irregularity
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.