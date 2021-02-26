Scaffolding collapse leaves worker grievously injured
The man was carrying out works on a scaffolding structure as it suddenly collapsed
A man is suffering from grievous injuries after a piece of scaffolding collapsed while he was standing on it.
Police were informed of the incident at 12pm today. They were told that a man suffered some injuries at Triq il-Lbiċ, Birgu.
Preliminary investigations found that the man, aged 41 and living in Fgura, was carrying out works on a scaffolding structure when it suddenly collapsed with him on it.
A medical team provided first aid to the man, while an ambulance transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital, were he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing
