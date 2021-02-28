Two traffic accidents in Mrieħel, St Paul's Bay lead to grievous injuries
The two accidents are unrelated to each other
Two traffic accidents, in Mrieħel and St Paul's Bay, have left two men with grievous injuries.
At 6:30pm yesterday evening, police were alerted of a traffic accident at Triq San Pawl in St Paul's Bay.
Police said that a man, a French national aged 27, had been hit by a Peugeot vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Italian man living in Żebbuġ
A medical team provided first aid to the man, who was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further monitoring.
Mrieħel traffic accident
At 7:10pm yesterday, police were alerted of a traffic incident at Triq il-Kummerċ, Mrieħel.
A man, aged 37 from Fgura, had been driving a Toyota car and hit a roundabout.
The man, accompanied by a first-aid medical team, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.