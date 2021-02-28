menu

Two traffic accidents in Mrieħel, St Paul's Bay lead to grievous injuries

The two accidents are unrelated to each other

nicole_meilak
28 February 2021, 9:47am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
Two traffic accidents, in Mrieħel and St Paul's Bay, have left two men with grievous injuries.

At 6:30pm yesterday evening, police were alerted of a traffic accident at Triq San Pawl in St Paul's Bay.

Police said that a man, a French national aged 27, had been hit by a Peugeot vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Italian man living in Żebbuġ

A medical team provided first aid to the man, who was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further monitoring.

Mrieħel traffic accident

At 7:10pm yesterday, police were alerted of a traffic incident at Triq il-Kummerċ, Mrieħel.

A man, aged 37 from Fgura, had been driving a Toyota car and hit a roundabout.

The man, accompanied by a first-aid medical team, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

 

