Woman hit by a car left suffering from grievous injuries

A woman is suffering grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Marsaxlokk.

The accident happened at Triq l-Arznell, Marsaxlokk.

According to police, a 74-year-old woman was hit by a Toyota Auris being driven by a 42-year-old woman.

A medical team provided first aid, and the woman was subequently hospitalised.

Police investigations are underway.