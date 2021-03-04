menu

Woman hit by a car left suffering from grievous injuries

The accident took place at Triq l-Arznell, Marsaxlokk

4 March 2021, 4:57pm
by Nicole Meilak

A woman is suffering grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Marsaxlokk.

The accident happened at Triq l-Arznell, Marsaxlokk.

According to police, a 74-year-old woman was hit by a Toyota Auris being driven by a 42-year-old woman.

A medical team provided first aid, and the woman was subequently hospitalised. 

Police investigations are underway.

