Woman hit by a car left suffering from grievous injuries
The accident took place at Triq l-Arznell, Marsaxlokk
A woman is suffering grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Marsaxlokk.
The accident happened at Triq l-Arznell, Marsaxlokk.
According to police, a 74-year-old woman was hit by a Toyota Auris being driven by a 42-year-old woman.
A medical team provided first aid, and the woman was subequently hospitalised.
Police investigations are underway.
