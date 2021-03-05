Compilation of evidence against Agius brothers and associates to start

Adrian Agius, his brother Robert Agius, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, are appearing in court to faces charges of involvement in two murders.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The four men are appearing in front of Magistrate Nadine Lia.

The Agius brothers, known as Tal-Maksar, and Vella had long been suspected of having been the bomb suppliers in the Caruana Galizia murder case. They had been arrested in December 2017 but later released with no charge.

They were arrested a fortnight ago on the same day that Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, admitted his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a plea bargain agreement.

Muscat collaborated with the police and was also given a presidential pardon to tell all about the Chircop murder.

Last week, Magistrate Marse-Anne Farrugia recused herself from hearing the compilation of evidence against the four men since she was involved in the magisterial inquiry into Chircop’s murder.