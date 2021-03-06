Brothers on bail for 2017 murder, bailed again for grievous bodily harm

Two brothers on bail for a 2017 murder have been granted bail again on charges of grievously injuring a fellow Libyan in an argument.

Brothers Siraj Shalgum, 39, and Husam Saleh Belgasem Shalgom, 34, both born in Libya and residing in Balzan, were arraigned before magistrate Charmaine Galea this morning, accused of grievously injuring Mohamad Abolqasim Almalloshi and negligently damaging his mobile.

They were also accused of breaching bail granted to them by the Criminal Court in 2018 and breaching the peace.

Shalgum and Shalgom were already on bail for the murder of Fouzi Farj Etwaish, who was stabbed to death on 25 November 2017 in Birkirkara.

Shalgum alone was further accused of recidivism.

The court heard how the men had been involved in a fight outside a bar in Triq il-Kapuccini, San Gwann on 27 February at around 3am.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Matthew Grech, asked that a protection order be issued in favour of the victim.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, appearing as defence counsel to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail for their clients.

The court upheld the request for bail and released the men from arrest against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €2000. They were also ordered to sign a bail book twice weekly and observe a strict curfew.