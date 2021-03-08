Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mosta accident
A 47-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Mosta
The accident took place at around 10:10am in Triq Vjal l-Indipendenza.
Police said the man living in Mosta lost control of his motorcycle for reasons not known at this time.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
