Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mosta accident

8 March 2021, 3:10pm
A 47-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Mosta.

Police said the man living in Mosta lost control of his motorcycle for reasons not known at this time. 

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. 

