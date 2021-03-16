Rosianne Cutajar denies pocketing brokerage fee for Yorgen Fenech Mdina property deal in judicial letter

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has denied allegations of having pocketed a brokerage fee from a property transaction involving Yorgen Fenech.

The former parliamentary secretary filed a counter reply in court on Tuesday, replying to allegations made in a judicial letter that was filed last week.

Cutajar also denied having already refunded €2,000 of the global amount, insisting she was holding the person making the allegations liable for damage to her political career.

Cutajar resigned from parliamentary secretary pending an ethics probe by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler.

Mdina property owner, Joseph Camilleri, the beneficial owner of Green Eyes Ltd, claimed in a judicial letter that he had already paid cash in a promise of sale agreement signed on 14 May 2019, on condition that neither Cutajar nor her associate Charles Farrugia were to take the brokerage fee until the final deed of sale is signed.

The deal fell through when Fenech was arrested for complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

MaltaToday had revealed last year that Cutajar and Farrugia acted as brokers in a €3.1 million property deal in favour of Yorgen Fenech.

When the promise of sale lapsed in November 2019 and the sale was cancelled, neither Cutajar nor Farrugia repaid the money, Camilleri claimed.

Cutajar denied Camilleri’s version of events and warned him not to continue with his “unfounded, malicious and baseless claims” or else face legal action.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo signed the reply.