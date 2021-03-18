[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder: Melvin Theuma continues testimony in case against Yorgen Fenech
Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues this morning
12:08 QUICK REMINDER: Melvin Theuma had secretly recorded conversations he had with Yorgen Fenech and others after Caruana Galizia was murdered. Theuma says he did this as an insurance policy because he feared for his life. Theuma acted as middleman between Fenech and the three men who killed the journalist. Kurt Sansone
12:07 More recordings are played. In one of the recordings Theuma refers to a Palazzo Fenech had bought in Mdina. Kurt Sansone
12:06 Theuma explains that Fenech had never referred to Keith Schembri but would play with words. He explains that he was so scared of being murdered that he had made a will two days after the arrest of the three killers. Kurt Sansone
12:04 The magistrate asks who he is referring to in the plural. Theuma says “Fenech and Keith Schembri”. Kurt Sansone
12:04 Theuma replies that he cannot trust “them” and it was “their” fault. Kurt Sansone
11:56 He says that "they needed to start trusting” him. Kurt Sansone
11:55 Theuma: “€20,000 for the Degiorgios.” Kurt Sansone
11:55 Arnaud asks him about it. “He gave me 20,000; what are 20,000 and why?” Kurt Sansone
11:54 The recording contains a lot of swearing and horrendous blasphemy. The recording stops. Kurt Sansone
11:53 The recording plays and Theuma is heard referring to someone as “buffu kollu”. “Intom taqlalhom il-flus ħaq għad-Duluri fadal 8 xhur? Ngħidu aħna ttihom €8,000 fix-xahar dak taf kemm huma, aqbad calculator...” Kurt Sansone
11:48 The court orders that the names of third parties who are not involved in the murder case are not published. Kurt Sansone
11:46 Arnaud asks that a name which is mentioned twice in the recording is banned from publication. Failing that, the sitting can be held behind closed doors, he suggests. Kurt Sansone
11:46 The parties are following on transcripts, something that none of the journalists have the luxury of doing. Reports from inside the courtroom are provided to us by MaltaToday’s senior court reporter, Matthew Agius. Kurt Sansone
11:43 Theuma is heard talking to Johann Cremona. Arnaud asks that names previously unreported are not published in the press. The court says it will give direction as necessary after every recording. Kurt Sansone
11:39 The recording plays. Lots of noise can be heard: cars, music, rustling, footsteps. Kurt Sansone
11:37 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks that Fenech sits near his lawyers while the recordings are being played. A chair is provided. Kurt Sansone
11:35 The court is currently dealing with some procedural issues relating to expert reports. Inspector Kurt Zahra calls in today's witness, Melvin Theuma. Arnaud says that recordings mentioned in July are to be played. Kurt Sansone
11:34 A court appointed transcriber takes the stand first, returning two USB sticks given to her and another transcriber. They contain voice recordings made by Melvin Theuma. The transcripts have already been exhibited, she says. Another court expert takes the stand, exhibiting translations she made of testimony given by foreign experts. Another translation is ordered, this time of the testimony of Matthew Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
11:27 A knock on the door and the magistrate emerges from chambers. The sitting begins. Kurt Sansone
11:27 Yorgen Fenech arrives in the small courtroom, which is packed with journalists, lawyers and family members. The preceding sitting is over and Magistrate Rachel Montebello retires to chambers while things settle down in the courtroom in anticipation of the Fenech sitting. Kurt Sansone
11:26 Security in the courtroom is tight. Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are here, as is Assistant AG Philip Galea Farrugia. Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are here for Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone
11:24 Good morning. Kurt Sansone
The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.
Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.
Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.
