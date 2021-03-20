menu

[LIVE] Corruption, fraud, money laundering charges against Keith Schembri and 10 others

11 people are expected to be charged this afternoon on various money laundering and financial crimes

matthew_vella
Last updated on 20 March 2021, 4:44pm
by Matthew Vella
Keith Schembri in a photo from his previous appearance in court as a witness in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the Caruana Galizia assassination (Photo: James Bianchi)
Keith Schembri in a photo from his previous appearance in court as a witness in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the Caruana Galizia assassination (Photo: James Bianchi)
17:57 The defence lawyers all request bail for their clients. The prosecution objects. Mercieca Rizzo says the crimes are grave. “The accused are professionally qualified individuals who are accused of facilitating serious crimes. Secondly they have assets abroad and could abscond. The investigations are still ongoing, even with regards third parties,” she says, adding their release could lead to tampering with evidence. Matthew Vella
17:53 The accused persons are only allowed to access just over €13,000 of their funds, under the freezing order. This is standard procedure in money laundering cases and whenever there is a freezing order. Matthew Vella
17:52 The court upholds the prosecution's request and orders the freezing of all the accused's assets and places it in the hands of third parties, prohibiting them from disposing of any property. Matthew Vella
17:50 The defence asks the prosecution whether it could quantify the amounts related to the charges at issue. Lawyer Elaine Mercieca Rizzo declares that she is not in a position to precisely state the amount, however this amount “greatly exceeds half a million euro”. The court asks if the defence are objecting to the freezing orders requested by the prosecution. They do. Matthew Vella
17:44 The companies are: Nexia BT, Nexia BT Limited, BT International Limited, Nexia BT Advisory Services Limited, BTI Services Limited, SPX and Willerby Trading. Matthew Vella
17:43 Brian Tonna, on behalf of Nexia BT Ltd and several other companies is next. The court asks him what the companies will be pleading. “Not guilty” he replies. Matthew Vella
17:39 Bondin Carter tells the court she is self employed. She pleads not guilty to the charges. Beverley Tonna, the daughter of Brian Tonna, pleads not guilty. She is representing one of the accused companies as lawyer. Matthew Vella
17:34 Brian Tonna is first to be asked what he pleads. He replies “not guilty”. Castagna also replies not guilty to the charges. Karl Cini answers the initial questions in a loud voice. He too pleads not guilty. Matthew Vella
17:32 The court says that the defendants are accused of money laundering: Cini and Tonna alone are accused of conspiracy. Cini, Tonna and Castagna are accused of giving false information to a public official, as well as fraud. Cini and Tonna are also accused of forgery. Matthew Vella
17:30
Matthew Vella
17:29 The court reads out the list of companies: BT international Ltd, Nexia BT ltd, Nexia Bt Advisory Services Ltd, BTI Services Ltd, are among them. The courtroom acoustics do not lend themselves to individual letters being read out. The court asks whether the charges need to be read out. The lawyers all say no. Matthew Vella
17:26 Lawyers

Tonna Lowell is defence counsel for Tonna and Cini. Sciriha is appearing for Castagna. Debono is appearing for Bondin Carter. Gianella de Marco is appearing for one of the companies. Matthew Vella
17:21 A knock on the door and magistrate Charmaine Galea enters the courtroom. Matthew Vella
17:16 Who is representing who is expected to become clearer once the sitting starts. Matthew Vella
17:10 Veteran lawyer Michael Sciriha has just walked in the courtroom. He confers with Giannella De Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell. Matthew Vella
17:09 Here’s a refresher of the Schembri-Allied nexus and how this story began. Matthew Vella
17:05 Defence lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell sits in the front bench next to lawyers Giannella De Marco, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia. Behind them sit Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, and Manual Castagna and Lorraine Falzon. Matthew Vella
17:03 Nexia BT financial controller Katrin Bondin Carter is one of the accused. Her lawyers are Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia. Matthew Vella
17:03
Matthew Vella
16:52 Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Ishmael Psaila are here for Keith Schembri; Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili are appearing for Matthew Pace, of Zenith Finance, formerly MFSP Financial. Matthew Vella
16:45 Last minute preparations are underway in Hall 22, TV screens being moved about and people finding their places. Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Karol Aquilina are here, speaking with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sisters. It looks like Superintendent Frank Anthony Tabone, Inspectors Joseph Scerri and Anne Marie Xuereb, and lawyer Elaine Mercieca Rizzo will be leading the prosecution tonight. Matthew Vella
16:44 Good evening everyone. Senior court reporter Matthew Agius will be keeping us updated. Matthew Vella

11 people are expected to be charged this afternoon on various money laundering and financial crimes.

They include the former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, as well as Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini. They could also include Schembri’s business partner Malcolm Scerri and his father Alfio Schembri.

Former Allied Group directors Adrian Hillman, who is said to be abroad, and Vincent Buhagiar are expected to be amongst the accused.

Police said charges will be filed against nine men and two women, and 20 companies.

They will appear before Magistrate Charmaina Galea at 5pm accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

The arraignments come following the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into allegations that Schembri paid Hillman some €650,000 in bribes between 2011 and 2015. The payments are thought to have been routed through offshore companies and accounts, to Hillman’s BVI registered company, Lester Holdings. Schembri’s Kasco Group had previously won a competitive tender to supply Allied Group’s Progress Press with its new multi-million-euro printing press in 2010.

It was Schembri himself who broke the news of his impending arraignment in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday. He said the magisterial inquiry recommended that criminal action be taken against the directors of Allied Newspapers and himself, as the inquiring Magistrate had ruled that the news outlet defrauded Malta Enterprise.

Former Opposition leader Simon Busutill has claimed Schembri used Gibraltarian company Malmos and various bank accounts in Switzerland and Gibraltar, as well as his Pilatus bank account, to pass on money to Hillman or Hillman’s offshore company, Lester Holdings. 

In his post, Schembri maintains that Progress Press had issued a tender, in which three companies bid, and the tender was scrutinised by auditors and two boards within the company.  “This tender was won because our bid was more than €2 million cheaper that the closest competitor,”  Schembri said, blaming the “Nationalist establishment” for pushing for his prosecution.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Corruption, fraud, money laundering charges against Keith Schembri and 10 others
Court & Police

[LIVE] Corruption, fraud, money laundering charges against Keith Schembri and 10 others
Matthew Vella
Kohhu wants second pardon to tell all about another murder and two failed armed robberies
Court & Police

Kohhu wants second pardon to tell all about another murder and two failed armed robberies
Paul Cocks
Man arrested with 'substantial' amounts of heroin, cocaine
Court & Police

Man arrested with 'substantial' amounts of heroin, cocaine
Matthew Agius
Keith Schembri expected to be charged on money laundering claims
Court & Police

Keith Schembri expected to be charged on money laundering claims
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.