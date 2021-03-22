Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Mosta
Two persons were taken to Mater Dei Hospital following a traffic accident on Sunday evening
Two persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Mosta on Sunday evening.
The accident took place around 9:20pm in Triq Valletta.
Police said a collision had occurred between two cars, a Peugeot 308 driven by a 36-year-old man living in Birkirkara and BMW 318 driven by a 32-year-old man. There was also a 33-year-old woman in the Peugeot and an 11-year-old boy. While in the BMW, there was also a 30-year-old woman.
The 30 and 32-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
