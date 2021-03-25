Suspended sentence for man who admitted child porn charges

A Swieqi resident has been handed a suspended sentence on charges relating to child pornography.

Kumar Sanjeev, 32, from India was charged with possession of indecent material depicting persons under age and acquiring such material through technological means.

Prosecuting Inspector Roxanne Tabone told the court, presided by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, that the man had been caught with pornographic pictures of an underage girl.

Sanjeev pleaded guilty upon his arraignment and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years.

Lawyer Joseph Bonnici was legal aid.